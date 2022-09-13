Emmy Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori di questa edizione. Alcuni lasciano perplessi

È arrivato il momento di sapere chi ha trionfato agli Emmy Awards di quest’anno, trasmessi nella nottata di ieri sulla NBC con la conduzione di Kenan Thomps.
Gli Emmy Awards 2022 sono arrivati e i vincitori e sono stati svelati. Quest’anno la celebrazione di tutto ciò che è televisivo è andata in onda sulla NBC ed è stato condotta da Kenan Thompson del Saturday Night Live. Sono state premiate numerose serie televisive di grande successo, tra cui Euphoria, Ted Lasso e Better Call Saul.
Alla fine della cerimonia, molti erano i punti interrogativi rimasti in sospeso. Per quanto riguarda i drammi, il grande vincitore dell’anno scorso, The Crown, non era candidabile ai premi in quanto la quinta stagione non è ancora arrivata su Netflix.
Di conseguenza, c’era molto interesse nel vedere quale serie avrebbe preso il primo posto dall’acclamata opera d’epoca di Netflix; i primi pronostici propendevano per Succession (che ha vinto due anni fa) o Better Call Saul (che presentava solo una parte degli episodi della sesta stagione ammissibili per questa cerimonia).
Per quanto riguarda le commedie, Ted Lasso è stato il secondo show con il maggior numero di nomination della serata.
Gli Emmy hanno preso il via lunedì sera, per noi era mezzanotte passata, e hanno iniziato a decretare i vincitori, le categorie più importanti sono andate a Succession e Ted Lasso. Tuttavia, sono stati premiati diversi show, tra cui The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary e Squid Game.
Ecco la lista completa dei nominati e dei vincitori degli Emmy 2022
Miglior serie drammatica originale
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
VINCITORE: Succession
Yellowjackets
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
VINCITORE: Zendaya, Euphoria
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
VINCITORE: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Patricia Arquette, Severance
VINCITORE: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Il gioco dei calamari
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
VINCITORE: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Young-soo, Squid Game
Miglior serie comica
Abbott Elementare
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
VINCITORE: Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior attrice protagonista in una commedia
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
VINCITORE: Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior attore protagonista in una commedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
VINCITORE: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Migliori attrici non protagoniste di una commedia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
VINCITORE: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Miglior attore non protagonista in una commedia
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
VINCITORE: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Miglior miniserie o antologica
Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam e Tommy
The Dropout
VINCITORE: The White Lotus
Miglior attrice protagonista di una miniserie/antologica o una serie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
VINCITORE: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie/antologica
Colin Firth, The Staircase – Una morte sospetta
Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo
Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
VINCITORE: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie/antologica
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
VINCITORE: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie/antologica
VINCITORE: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Miglior regia per una serie drammatica
Ozark – “A Hard Way To Go”, Jason Bateman
Severance – “The We We Are”, Ben Stiller
VINCITORE: Squid Game – “Red Light, Green Light”, Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession – “All The Bells Say”, Mark Mylod
Succession – “The Disruption”, Cathy Yan
Succession – “Too Much Birthday”, Lorene Scafaria
Yellowjackets – “Pilot”, Karyn Kusama
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica
Better Call Saul – “Plan And Execution”, Thomas Schnauz
Ozark – “A Hard Way To Go”, Chris Mundy
Severance – “The We We Are”, Dan Erickson
Squid Game – “One Lucky Day”, Hwang Dong-hyuk
VINCITORE: Succession – “All The Bells Say”, Jesse Armstrong
Yellowjackets – “F Sharp”, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets – “Pilot”, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson
Miglior regia per una serie comica
Atlanta – “New Jazz”, Hiro Murai
Barry – “710N”, Bill Hader
Hacks – “There Will Be Blood”, Lucia Aniello
Only Murders in the Building – “The Boy From 6B”, Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building – “True Crime”, Jamie Babbit
VINCITORE: Ted Lasso – “No Weddings And A Funeral”, MJ Delaney
The Ms. Pat Show – “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”, Mary Lou Belli
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comica
VINCITORE: Abbott Elementary – “Pilot”, Quinta Brunson
Barry – “710N”, Duffy Boudreau
Barry – “starting now”, Alec Berg, Bill Hader
Hacks – “The One, The Only”, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building – “True Crime”, Steve Martin, John Hoffman
Ted Lasso – “No Weddings And A Funeral”, Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows – “The Casino”, Sarah Naftalis
What We Do in the Shadows – “The Wellness Center”, Stefani Robinson
Miglior regia per una miniserie/antologica
Dopesick – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”, Danny Strong
Maid – “Sky Blue”, John Wells
Station Eleven – “Wheel of Fire”, Hiro Murai
The Dropout – “Green Juice”, Michael Showalter
The Dropout – “Iron Sisters”, Francesca Gregorini
VINCITORE: The White Lotus – Mike White
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie/antologica
Dopesick – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”, Danny Strong
Impeachment: American Crime Story – “Man Handled”, Sarah Burgess
Maid – “Snaps”, Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven – “Unbroken Circle”, Patrick Somerville
The Dropout – “I’m In A Hurry”, Elizabeth Meriwether
WINNER: The White Lotus – Mike White