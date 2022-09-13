Emmy Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori di questa edizione. Alcuni lasciano perplessi

È arrivato il momento di sapere chi ha trionfato agli Emmy Awards di quest’anno, trasmessi nella nottata di ieri sulla NBC con la conduzione di Kenan Thomps.

Gli Emmy Awards 2022 sono arrivati e i vincitori e sono stati svelati. Quest’anno la celebrazione di tutto ciò che è televisivo è andata in onda sulla NBC ed è stato condotta da Kenan Thompson del Saturday Night Live. Sono state premiate numerose serie televisive di grande successo, tra cui Euphoria, Ted Lasso e Better Call Saul.

Alla fine della cerimonia, molti erano i punti interrogativi rimasti in sospeso. Per quanto riguarda i drammi, il grande vincitore dell’anno scorso, The Crown, non era candidabile ai premi in quanto la quinta stagione non è ancora arrivata su Netflix.

Di conseguenza, c’era molto interesse nel vedere quale serie avrebbe preso il primo posto dall’acclamata opera d’epoca di Netflix; i primi pronostici propendevano per Succession (che ha vinto due anni fa) o Better Call Saul (che presentava solo una parte degli episodi della sesta stagione ammissibili per questa cerimonia).

Per quanto riguarda le commedie, Ted Lasso è stato il secondo show con il maggior numero di nomination della serata.

Gli Emmy hanno preso il via lunedì sera, per noi era mezzanotte passata, e hanno iniziato a decretare i vincitori, le categorie più importanti sono andate a Succession e Ted Lasso. Tuttavia, sono stati premiati diversi show, tra cui The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary e Squid Game.

Ecco la lista completa dei nominati e dei vincitori degli Emmy 2022

Miglior serie drammatica originale

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

VINCITORE: Succession

Yellowjackets

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

VINCITORE: Zendaya, Euphoria

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

VINCITORE: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Patricia Arquette, Severance

VINCITORE: Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Il gioco dei calamari

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

VINCITORE: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Miglior serie comica

Abbott Elementare

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

VINCITORE: Ted Lasso

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior attrice protagonista in una commedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

VINCITORE: Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attore protagonista in una commedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

VINCITORE: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Migliori attrici non protagoniste di una commedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

VINCITORE: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior attore non protagonista in una commedia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

VINCITORE: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Miglior miniserie o antologica

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam e Tommy

The Dropout

VINCITORE: The White Lotus

Miglior attrice protagonista di una miniserie/antologica o una serie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

VINCITORE: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie/antologica

Colin Firth, The Staircase – Una morte sospetta

Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

VINCITORE: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie/antologica

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

VINCITORE: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie/antologica

VINCITORE: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

Ozark – “A Hard Way To Go”, Jason Bateman

Severance – “The We We Are”, Ben Stiller

VINCITORE: Squid Game – “Red Light, Green Light”, Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession – “All The Bells Say”, Mark Mylod

Succession – “The Disruption”, Cathy Yan

Succession – “Too Much Birthday”, Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets – “Pilot”, Karyn Kusama

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica

Better Call Saul – “Plan And Execution”, Thomas Schnauz

Ozark – “A Hard Way To Go”, Chris Mundy

Severance – “The We We Are”, Dan Erickson

Squid Game – “One Lucky Day”, Hwang Dong-hyuk

VINCITORE: Succession – “All The Bells Say”, Jesse Armstrong

Yellowjackets – “F Sharp”, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets – “Pilot”, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Miglior regia per una serie comica

Atlanta – “New Jazz”, Hiro Murai

Barry – “710N”, Bill Hader

Hacks – “There Will Be Blood”, Lucia Aniello

Only Murders in the Building – “The Boy From 6B”, Cherien Dabis

Only Murders in the Building – “True Crime”, Jamie Babbit

VINCITORE: Ted Lasso – “No Weddings And A Funeral”, MJ Delaney

The Ms. Pat Show – “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”, Mary Lou Belli

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comica

VINCITORE: Abbott Elementary – “Pilot”, Quinta Brunson

Barry – “710N”, Duffy Boudreau

Barry – “starting now”, Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks – “The One, The Only”, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Only Murders in the Building – “True Crime”, Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Ted Lasso – “No Weddings And A Funeral”, Jane Becker

What We Do in the Shadows – “The Casino”, Sarah Naftalis

What We Do in the Shadows – “The Wellness Center”, Stefani Robinson

Miglior regia per una miniserie/antologica

Dopesick – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”, Danny Strong

Maid – “Sky Blue”, John Wells

Station Eleven – “Wheel of Fire”, Hiro Murai

The Dropout – “Green Juice”, Michael Showalter

The Dropout – “Iron Sisters”, Francesca Gregorini

VINCITORE: The White Lotus – Mike White

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie/antologica

Dopesick – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”, Danny Strong

Impeachment: American Crime Story – “Man Handled”, Sarah Burgess

Maid – “Snaps”, Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven – “Unbroken Circle”, Patrick Somerville

The Dropout – “I’m In A Hurry”, Elizabeth Meriwether

WINNER: The White Lotus – Mike White